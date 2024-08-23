U.S. EPA announces $26 million in grants to protect against lead in drinking water at schools and childcare facilities

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $26 million in funding to protect children from lead in drinking water at schools and childcare facilities.

The grant funding will be used by 55 states and territories and the District of Columbia to reduce lead exposure where children learn and play while advancing the goals of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Lead Pipe and Paint Action Plan.

The funding, announced on August 22, 2024, was authorized by the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act and is provided to state, the District of Columbia, and participating territories as grants for lead testing and remediation in schools and childcare facilities.

Since 2019, the Voluntary School and Childcare Lead Testing and Reduction Grant has provided over $150 million in funding to conduct testing and removal of lead sources in drinking water in schools and childcare facilities across the U.S.

The grant program requires recipients to use the 3Ts–training, testing and taking action–to reduce lead in drinking water. The 3Ts Program provides valuable resources for states, territories, and Tribes to take action on lead and protect children in early care and educational settings.