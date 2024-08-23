  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Wastewater Summit
  • eHandbooks
    1. Drinking Water Treatment

    U.S. EPA announces $26 million in grants to protect against lead in drinking water at schools and childcare facilities

    Aug. 23, 2024
    The U.S. EPA has announced funding to protect children in schools and childcare facilities against lead in drinking water.
    ID 68425319 © Riopatuca | Dreamstime.com
    66c7a4926c1c691fd8320f8a Dreamstime L 68425319

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $26 million in funding to protect children from lead in drinking water at schools and childcare facilities.

    The grant funding will be used by 55 states and territories and the District of Columbia to reduce lead exposure where children learn and play while advancing the goals of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Lead Pipe and Paint Action Plan.

    The funding, announced on August 22, 2024, was authorized by the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act and is provided to state, the District of Columbia, and participating territories as grants for lead testing and remediation in schools and childcare facilities.

    Since 2019, the Voluntary School and Childcare Lead Testing and Reduction Grant has provided over $150 million in funding to conduct testing and removal of lead sources in drinking water in schools and childcare facilities across the U.S.

    The grant program requires recipients to use the 3Ts–training, testing and taking action–to reduce lead in drinking water. The 3Ts Program provides valuable resources for states, territories, and Tribes to take action on lead and protect children in early care and educational settings.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ArmorBlock 5000: Boost Automation Efficiency

    April 25, 2024
    Discover the transformative benefits of leveraging a scalable On-Machine I/O to improve flexibility, enhance reliability and streamline operations.

    Rising Cyber Threats and the Impact on Risk and Resiliency Operations

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    State of Smart Manufacturing Report Series

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    SmartSights WIN-911 Alarm Notification Software Enables Faster Response

    March 15, 2024
    Alarm notification software enables faster response for customers, keeping production on track