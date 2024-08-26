U.S. EPA awards $7.3 million to California for drinking water infrastructure

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is awarding over $7.3 million in grants in California to support four drinking water systems in underserved, small and disadvantaged communities that will be facing drought, wildfires and other impacts of climate change.

This is the first time the EPA is awarding funding under the Drinking Water System Infrastructure Resilience and Sustainability Program, with the 16 inaugural selectees nationwide in nine states and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Through these grants the EPA will make awards to projects that benefit underserved, small and disadvantaged communities. The EPA anticipates making the wards to the selected recipients once they have satisfied legal administrative requirements.

The four selected recipients of the funding in California are: