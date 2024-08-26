  • Subscribe
    1. Drinking Water Treatment

    U.S. EPA awards $7.3 million to California for drinking water infrastructure

    Aug. 26, 2024
    $7.3 million in funding has been awarded to California by the U.S. EPA to combat climate change impacts on drinking water infrastructure.
    ID 64838153 © Crackerclips | Dreamstime.com
    66c8b88d1e4f646f647d7d4d Dreamstime M 64838153

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is awarding over $7.3 million in grants in California to support four drinking water systems in underserved, small and disadvantaged communities that will be facing drought, wildfires and other impacts of climate change.

    This is the first time the EPA is awarding funding under the Drinking Water System Infrastructure Resilience and Sustainability Program, with the 16 inaugural selectees nationwide in nine states and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

    Through these grants the EPA will make awards to projects that benefit underserved, small and disadvantaged communities. The EPA anticipates making the wards to the selected recipients once they have satisfied legal administrative requirements.

    The four selected recipients of the funding in California are:

    • Antelope Valley-East Kern: $559,760 to install fuel trailers and a generator to protect drinking water system infrastructure from drought, earthquakes and flooding.
    • City of Fresno: $3,700,214 to replace failing water pipes to protect drinking water system infrastructure from drought.
    • Indian Wells Valley: $2,790,000 towards water supply enhancement efforts to protect drinking water system infrastructure from drought, earthquakes and climate change.
    • Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians: $331,769 to support infrastructure and computerized control improvement projects to protect drinking water system infrastructure from wildfires.

