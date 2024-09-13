U.S. EPA partners with Fostoria, Ohio, to accelerate lead pipe replacement

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore announced on September 12, 2024, a collaboration with the city of Fostoria, Ohio, to help identify drinking water lead pipes, accelerate replacement and protect public health.

Fostoria is participating in EPA’s Get the Lead Out Initiative, funded entirely by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) to move the nation toward 100% lead service line replacement. The Get the Lea Out Initiative will provide technical assistance to approximately 200 communities nationwide.

Consuming lead in drinking water can cause serious health impacts, including irreversible harm to brain development in children. To protect children and families, BIL invests $15 billion to replace lead pipes and deliver clean and safe water, including another $11.7 billion to the General Supplemental Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, which can be used for lead pipe replacement.

“President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is driving historic levels of funding to replace lead service lines in communities like Fostoria across the country,” said Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore in a press release. “EPA is using every tool available, including regulation, funding, and this technical assistance initiative, to get the lead out of the nation’s drinking water once and for all.”

Under the Get the Lead Out Initiative, EPA will support the city of Fostoria in identifying lead pipes, developing lead service line replacement plans, increasing community outreach and education efforts, and applying for funding.

As a result of these efforts, the City of Fostoria will move quickly toward the goal of 100% lead-free pipes.