  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Wastewater Summit
  • eHandbooks
    1. Drinking Water Treatment

    U.S. EPA partners with Fostoria, Ohio, to accelerate lead pipe replacement

    Sept. 13, 2024
    The U.S. EPA announced a partnership with Fostoria, Ohio, to accelerate replacement of lead water pipes.
    ID 172605273 © Rootstocks | Dreamstime.com
    66e4503e42dc62012a657426 Dreamstime M 172605273

    U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore announced on September 12, 2024, a collaboration with the city of Fostoria, Ohio, to help identify drinking water lead pipes, accelerate replacement and protect public health.

    Fostoria is participating in EPA’s Get the Lead Out Initiative, funded entirely by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) to move the nation toward 100% lead service line replacement. The Get the Lea Out Initiative will provide technical assistance to approximately 200 communities nationwide.

    Consuming lead in drinking water can cause serious health impacts, including irreversible harm to brain development in children. To protect children and families, BIL invests $15 billion to replace lead pipes and deliver clean and safe water, including another $11.7 billion to the General Supplemental Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, which can be used for lead pipe replacement.

    “President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is driving historic levels of funding to replace lead service lines in communities like Fostoria across the country,” said Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore in a press release. “EPA is using every tool available, including regulation, funding, and this technical assistance initiative, to get the lead out of the nation’s drinking water once and for all.”

    Under the Get the Lead Out Initiative, EPA will support the city of Fostoria in identifying lead pipes, developing lead service line replacement plans, increasing community outreach and education efforts, and applying for funding.

    As a result of these efforts, the City of Fostoria will move quickly toward the goal of 100% lead-free pipes.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ArmorBlock 5000: Boost Automation Efficiency

    April 25, 2024
    Discover the transformative benefits of leveraging a scalable On-Machine I/O to improve flexibility, enhance reliability and streamline operations.

    Rising Cyber Threats and the Impact on Risk and Resiliency Operations

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    State of Smart Manufacturing Report Series

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    SmartSights WIN-911 Alarm Notification Software Enables Faster Response

    March 15, 2024
    Alarm notification software enables faster response for customers, keeping production on track

    ID 175809498 © Sean Pavone | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_m_175809498
    ID 26817833 © Chris Van Lennep | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_m_26817833
    ID 121901871 © Nylakatara2013 | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_m_121901871

    Most Read

    Sponsored