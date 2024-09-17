  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Wastewater Summit
  • eHandbooks
    1. Drinking Water Treatment

    U.S. EPA awards $1 million in research funding for drinking water treatment in small communities

    Sept. 17, 2024
    The U.S. EPA announced $1 million in research funding to implement drinking water treatment for manganese in small communities.
    ID 314304103 © Eli Wilson | Dreamstime.com
    66e88c15d6146950253839c8 Dreamstime M 314304103

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on September 13, 2024, $1 million in research grant funding to Cornwell Research Group in Newport News, Virginia.

    The funding will help to evaluate the effectiveness of common manganese treatment technologies. This will provide states, Tribes and small utilities with an improved ability to adopt and implement these treatment technologies in small drinking water systems.

    Manganese, an essential element in the human diet, is naturally occurring in the environment and prevalent throughout the U.S. in groundwater and surface water.

    However, according to the EPA, higher concentrations have been found to potentially lead to negative neurological health impacts in vulnerable populations.

    Small public water systems (serving 10,000 or fewer customers) frequently lack the resources and capacity to adopt and maintain manganese treatment systems.

    Supporting the development of affordable, efficient, and user-friendly manganese treatment technologies will better enable small, rural and Tribal systems to address health concerns.

    The research team at Cornwell Research Group will evaluate manganese treatment costs and performance of small water systems to determine the most appropriate treatment solutions for multiple site scenarios.

    Recommendations will be made available to stakeholders through site visits, workshops, webinars and a website.

    This work is expected to help small utilities implement and maintain manganese treatment for their drinking water.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ArmorBlock 5000: Boost Automation Efficiency

    April 25, 2024
    Discover the transformative benefits of leveraging a scalable On-Machine I/O to improve flexibility, enhance reliability and streamline operations.

    Rising Cyber Threats and the Impact on Risk and Resiliency Operations

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    State of Smart Manufacturing Report Series

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    SmartSights WIN-911 Alarm Notification Software Enables Faster Response

    March 15, 2024
    Alarm notification software enables faster response for customers, keeping production on track

    ID 172605273 © Rootstocks | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_m_172605273
    ID 175809498 © Sean Pavone | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_m_175809498
    ID 26817833 © Chris Van Lennep | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_m_26817833

    Most Read

    Sponsored