    1. Drinking Water Treatment

    Water treatment projects continue at Illinois American Water’s treatment plant in Streator

    Sept. 19, 2024
    A new ultraviolet water treatment system and enhanced plant filters highlight more than $7.5 million in investments to Illinois American Water’s Streator, Illinois, plant.
    Installations for disinfection of water with ultraviolet radiation.
    A new ultraviolet treatment system at the Streator, Illinois, water plant allows for an important, additional disinfection step in the water treatment process and further protects the local community’s drinking water.

    The equipment uses ultraviolet light to treat for bacteria and microorganisms that could be present in the raw water from the Vermillion River.

    As the water passes through the equipment, the ultraviolet lights emit a frequency that impacts organisms in the raw water.

    “The ultraviolet treatment system equipment adds additional treatment capabilities to the water treatment process without the use of additional chemicals,” said Illinois American Water Operations Superintendent, Streator District, Holly hunt in a press release. “It is an effective, environmentally friendly solution, reinforcing our commitment to clean, safe and reliable water service to our customers.”

    The investment will also help meet water quality regulations associated with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPAs) Long Term 2 Enhanced Surface Water Treatment Rule.

    Construction started in 2022, and the ultraviolet treatment system went into service in 2023. Project cost was $4.27 million. Vissering Construction of Streator is the contractor, with all work being done by union employees.

    Additionally, a $3.5 million project is underway to make improvements to two older water filters at the plant. This project includes the construction of a structure over the plant’s sedimentation and flocculation basins for additional protection.

    Construction began in late 2023 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. Vissering Construction in the contractor for this job as well, with union employees handling all work.

