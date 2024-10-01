Water Mission responds to Hurricane Helene

Water Mission, a Christian engineering nonprofit, is responding to the ongoing destruction from Hurricane Helene after it made landfall in Florida and made its way through Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas.

The storm has claimed dozens of lives and caused up to $35 billion in estimated damage, leaving communities devastated.

According to a Water Mission press release, nearly three million people are without power, and many are experiencing drinking water shortages.

North Carolina was particularly hard hit, setting a record for the worst flooding in the state’s recorded history.

In response, the Water Mission Disaster Assistance Response Team is brining aid to the hardest-hit areas in western North Carolina, starting in Boone.

The team is actively working to provide much-needed assistance, brining nearly 30 generators, supplies, and water treatment systems as they actively seek opportunities to provide safe water.

Power is often necessary to supply safe water, especially in emergency situations.

“Water mission has responded to more than 60 disasters around the world, including select instances within the U.S.,” said Water Mission CEO and President George C. Greene IV, PE, in a press release. “Our Disaster Assistance Response Team is well versed in quickly mobilizing and collaborating with partners on the ground to provide emergency assistance as quickly as possible where it is needed most.”

Greene continued stating that “The historic flooding caused by Hurricane Helene has resulted in immeasurable suffering and loss for so many Americans. This is one of those unique times where we can show the love of Christ by serving our fellow citizens in western North Carolina.”