Grundfos teams up with Houston Astros to support access to clean water.

Grundfos announced on October 23, 2024, that it is able to donate more than $178,000 to support communities around the world that lack access to clean water. The funding is backed by the support of the company’s employees and its partnership with the Houston Astros.

Grundfos will host events across the U.S. called Walk for Water. Locations include Indianapolis, Indiana, Lenexa, Kansas, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Aurora, Illinois and Fresno, California. The combined efforts of employees, friends and family, along with the events, will bring access to more than 4,500 people around the world.

The 2024 Walk for Water event starred Houston Astros Pitcher Nick Hernandez for added community engagement. The Astro’s pitcher was joined by the Coca-Cola Shooting Stars and mascot Orbit to support the volunteers and rally support for the cause.

“Since Grundfos was founded in 1945, we have remained committed to its purpose to pioneer solutions to the world’s water and climate challenges and improve quality of life for people,” said U.S. Country President at Grundfos Ansell Sims in a press release. “By partnering with the Astros, we amplify our impact, combining resources, passion, and people to address one of the most pressing challenges in the world today – clean water access.”

“This partnership with Grundfos allows us to extend our reach beyond the baseball field and make a difference in a global issue,” said Matt Richardson, partnerships at Houston Astros, in a press release. “Whether we’re investing in Houston’s local neighborhoods or supporting efforts around the world, our goal is to inspire real change.”

Walk for Water is part of Grundfos’ ambition to have reached 300 million people with drinking water by 2030. Grundfos Walk for Water funds have directly funded and served communities in Haiti, Uganda, Kenya, Malawi and Tanzania.