    1. Drinking Water Treatment

    U.S. EPA announces $3.6 billion for water infrastructure

    Nov. 4, 2024
    The U.S. EPA has announced $3.6 billion in funding for water infrastructure for fiscal year 2025 that will flow through State Revolving Funds.
    ID 157168452 © Ilnur Khisamutdinov | Dreamstime.com
    672524028e70ecee9445ab77 Dreamstime M 157168452

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on October 23, 2024, $3.6 billion in funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) to upgrade water infrastructure and keep communities safe.

    Combined with $2.6 billion announced earlier this month, this $6.2 billion in investments for Fiscal Year 2025 will help communities across the country upgrade water infrastructure that is essential to safely managing wastewater, protecting local freshwater resources, and delivering safe drinking water to homes, schools, and businesses.

    This funding is part of a five-year, $50 billion investment in water infrastructure through the BIL.

    The BIL mandates that a majority of the funding announced must be provided to disadvantaged communities in the form of grants or loans that do not have to be repaid.

    The BIL funds will flow through the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds (CWSRF and DWSRF).

    This investment will fund state-run, low-interest loan programs that address key challenges in financing water infrastructure. This latest announcement includes allotments for BIL Clean Water General Supplemental funds ($2.6 billion) and Emerging Contaminant funds ($225 million), and $800 million under the Drinking Water Emerging Contaminant Fund.

    Continue Reading

