    1. Drinking Water Treatment

    ULTRAAQUA opens Dallas office

    Nov. 5, 2024
    Ultraaqua opens a new office in Dallas, Texas, and looks to advance its UV treatment systems.
    ULTRAAQUA
    6728ed01eec0f22c594f9a12 Ultraaqua Office

    Ultraaqua, a Danish company that specializes in sustainable water treatment technology, announced the opening of its new office in Dallas, Texas.

    The new office, Ultraaqua LLC. USA, marks a step in the companies effort of providing eco-friendly technology to companies worldwide.

    Dallas was chosen for its strategic location and Texas’ leadership in water conservation practices. The company will extend its support to municipalities, industries, and communities across the country, focusing on water management solutions that prioritize sustainability and environmental responsibility.

    “Opening in Dallas affirms our dedication to fostering sustainable water practices,” General Manager of Ultraaqua USA Sebastian Vaajakari said in a press release. “We look forward to supporting job creation, collaborating with stakeholders and enhancing community efforts toward long-term environmental stewardship.”

    The company’s Dallas presence is a pledge to support local community growth and sustainability. The company plans to partner with local and national stakeholders to advance sustainable projects that align with evolving environmental priorities.

    The expansion to Dallas lays the groundwork for upcoming initiatives focused on adaptive, sustainable water treatment solutions.

    The company is eager to collaborate with communities and industry leaders to develop systems that prioritize environmental well-being.

