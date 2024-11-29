  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Wastewater Summit
  • eHandbooks
    1. Drinking Water Treatment

    Analysis shows nearly 78% of Texas schools, daycares have found lead in drinking water

    Nov. 29, 2024
    An analysis by Environment Texas Research and Policy Center shows that nearly 78% of Texas schools and daycares have lead in drinking water.
    ID 1011 © Walter Hunt | Dreamstime.com
    674a0130ad1a3e63338a17b2 Dreamstime M 1011

    A new analysis by Environment Texas Research and Policy Center of testing data submitted by schools to the state finds that lead contaminates much of Texan schools’ water.

    Of the 1,509 schools and daycare centers that reported data, 1,175 (nearly 78%) reported at least one instance of lead in drinking water. Environment Texas called on the state legislature to provide significant funding to help districts purchase lead-filtering hydration stations and filters for other outlets used for cooking or drinking water. 

    “Lead in school drinking water is a pervasive problem in Texas. That’s bad news for our children’s developing brains,” said Luke Metzger, executive director of both Environment Texas and its research & policy center, in a press release. “We send our kids to school to learn and grow. We should not tolerate them being exposed to a poison which could cost them IQ points or cause behavioral problems.” 

    Environment Texas Research and Policy Center reviewed records that those 1,509 schools and daycare centers submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) as part of the agency’s Lead Testing in School and Child Care Program. Of the 1,509 schools that reported data, 1,175 (nearly 78%) identified lead levels above 1 part per billion (ppb), the standard recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, at least one tap. 

    The press release states that there is no safe level of lead, and the EPA has indicated that “in children, low levels of [lead] exposure have been linked to damage to the central and peripheral nervous system, learning disabilities, shorter stature, impaired hearing and impaired formation and function of blood cells.” Research also shows that “an excess risk for criminal behavior in adulthood exists when an individual is exposed to lead in utero or in the early years of childhood.”

    School districts in Austin, Houston and other cities have begun to address the problem by installing lead-filtering hydration stations in schools. Environment Texas is calling on the Texas Legislature to create a fund to help districts purchase these water stations, as well as filters for all other taps used for cooking, drinking water and beverage preparation at school.. 

    “With 24 million children in America estimated to be at risk of losing IQ points due to low levels of lead exposure, there is no time to waste to ensure that children across Texas aren’t harmed by lead-laced water in the faucets and fountains they drink from each and every day,” Metzger said in a press release.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ArmorBlock 5000: Boost Automation Efficiency

    April 25, 2024
    Discover the transformative benefits of leveraging a scalable On-Machine I/O to improve flexibility, enhance reliability and streamline operations.

    Rising Cyber Threats and the Impact on Risk and Resiliency Operations

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    State of Smart Manufacturing Report Series

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    SmartSights WIN-911 Alarm Notification Software Enables Faster Response

    March 15, 2024
    Alarm notification software enables faster response for customers, keeping production on track