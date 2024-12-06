Indiana American Water invests $65.4 million in Sheridan, Indiana, water infrastructure

Indiana American Water announced it recently placed a new, advanced water treatment plant into service for the town of Sheridan, Indiana.

This new facility represents a significant investment of $34.5 million and brings the company’s total investment in the town to $65.4 million since it acquired Sheridan’s water and wastewater systems in 2018.

The new water treatment plant replaces a previous facility built in the 1950s, which had a production capacity of 500,000 GPD. With substantial community growth and increased demand, the upgraded plant will now support a production capacity of 1.5 MGD, helping ensure sufficient water supply for residents, businesses, and essential services in Sheridan.

"Indiana American Water is dedicated to delivering safe, reliable and affordable water service to our communities," said Matthew Prine, president, Indiana American Water, in a press release. "This new plant will not only increase capacity but also improve service reliability, quality, energy efficiency, and public safety, particularly by enhancing fire-fighting capabilities through increased water pressure and flow."

Key features of the new Sheridan Water Treatment Plant include:

Improved Filtration Process: Provides more effective removal of iron and manganese to provide better water quality.

Advanced Chemical Feed Systems: Supporting compliance with current and future drinking water standards, along with improved safety for personnel and the surrounding community.

Centralized Data-Monitoring System: Optimizes plant operations and provides real-time oversight.

Emergency Power Generator: Secures continued operation during power outages.

Additional Source of Supply: Added a new well to provide additional capacity for the next five years.

In addition to the new water treatment plant, Indiana American Water has invested nearly $31 million in infrastructure investments in Sheridan, including new water mains, fire hydrants, valves, and meters. Indiana American Water also brought a new $11.4 million wastewater treatment facility into service in Sheridan in 2021.

These system-wide improvements reflect Indiana American Water’s long-term partnership with the Town of Sheridan, helping ensure sustainable and professional management of its water and wastewater operations, and safeguarding the community’s resources and public health.

The company is planning to host a Community Open House in the spring of 2025.