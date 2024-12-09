North Carolina honors 79 drinking water treatment plants with AWOP awards

The North Carolina Division of Water Resources has honored 79 water treatment plants for surpassing federal and state drinking water standards in 2023.

The division’s Public Water Supply Section awarded the facilities the prestigious N.C. Area Wide Optimization Award, which is part of a state effort to enhance the performance of existing surface water treatment facilities.

2023 gold star winners

For 2023, the state recognized 16 facilities with the “Gold Star” honor, which is awarded to systems that have received the N.C. Area Wide Optimization Award for 10 or more consecutive years.

Those facilities are:

Broad River Water Authority Water Treatment Plant

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority - Wilmington - Sweeney Water Treatment Plant

Cary/Apex Water Treatment Facility

City of Eden - Robert A. Harris Water Filtration Plant

City of Lincolnton Water Treatment Plant

City of Marion Water Treatment Plant

City of Newton Water Treatment Plant

City of Raleigh - D.E. Benton Water Treatment Plant

City of Raleigh - E.M. Johnson Water Treatment Plant

Harnett County Water Treatment Plant

Johnston County Water Treatment Plant (West)

Kerr Lake Regional Water System

Maggie Valley Sanitary District Water Treatment Plant

Town of Boone - Ricky L. Miller Water Treatment Facility

Town of Weaverville-Ivy River Water Treatment Plant

Town of Wilkesboro Water Filtration Plant

Awards are given each year to water systems that demonstrate outstanding turbidity removal, a key test of drinking water quality. Turbidity is a measure of the cloudiness or haziness of water caused by individual particles that can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth. Microbes are microscopic particles that occur naturally but can include harmful bacteria and viruses.

2023 award winners

While all drinking water systems must meet strict state and federal drinking water standards, these systems met performance goals that are significantly more stringent than state and federal standards. In 2023, over 3.6 million North Carolina residents were served by these award-winning plants.

The award winners for 2023 are: