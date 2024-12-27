Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment temporarily suspends water testing

On December 20, 2024, as part of the ongoing investigation into quality assurance processes within the State Laboratory’s water testing program, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) identified that a second chemist had manipulated quality control data, contributing to the lapses in method 200.7, which tests for certain metals in water.

The Laboratory Director promptly placed the chemist on administrative leave.

As a precautionary measure, CDPHE has temporarily suspended water testing in the chemistry program at the State Laboratory. The department is working closely with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to determine next steps. At this time, there is no evidence of an imminent threat to public health.

“The integrity of our laboratory operations is our top priority,” said Dr. Ned Calonge, chief medical officer, in a press release. “We are taking swift and decisive action to address this issue, including fully evaluating the culture and practices of the lab.”

To minimize disruptions to public health and environmental monitoring, CDPHE has implemented the following contingency plans, effective Monday, December 23, 2024: