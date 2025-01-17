GF Piping Systems partners with Gradiant

GF Piping Systems (GF) and Gradiant announced a strategic partnership on January 13, 2025, sealed with the symbolic hand-over of the 100th produced IR-63 M unit – GF’s infrared welding machine – dedicated to Gradiant’s R&D efforts. The collaboration aims to address the growing demands of the microelectronics and water industries.

Under the terms of the non-exclusive agreement, GF Piping Systems will provide Gradiant with defined products and services, ensuring smooth project execution at key facilities worldwide. Additionally, GF’s international support matrix will offer Gradiant access to around-the-clock technical expertise and on-site assistance, bolstering the reliability and performance of Gradiant’s water treatment systems in key regions.

“Our partnership with Gradiant is a natural fit,” said Wolfgang Dornfeld, head of business unit Asia at GF Piping Systems, in a press release. “We are both committed to driving technological advancements for sustainable water treatment through collaborative research and development. Thanks to our global footprint, we can support Gradiant’s projects around the world with our reliable and innovative piping solutions and service portfolio.”

"This partnership combines Gradiant's advanced water treatment technologies and process expertise with GF Piping Systems' experience in precision flow solutions,” said Govind Alagappan, president of Gradiant, in a press release. “Together, we are empowering the world’s essential industries that rely on us to achieve greater efficiency, sustainability, and resilience in their water operations."

In line with this strategic partnership, GF Piping Systems is proud to mark an important milestone with the handover of its 100th IR-63 M infrared welding machine to Gradiant. The infrared welding machine will complement Gradiant’s Global Innovation Center in Singapore – a hub for water technology innovation – driving advancements in industrial water treatment to address the world’s water challenges.

The handover took place during a special event at GF Piping Systems’ Customer Experience Center in Singapore, underscoring the significance of this partnership in advancing water treatment solutions for the microelectronics industry.