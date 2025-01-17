  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Wastewater Summit
  • eHandbooks
    1. Drinking Water Treatment

    GF Piping Systems partners with Gradiant

    Jan. 17, 2025
    GF will supply Gradiant with products and services.
    678ab0bf4ed1a4189ee67ed5 Thumbnail B4d4babf177750fd Org

    GF Piping Systems (GF) and Gradiant announced a strategic partnership on January 13, 2025, sealed with the symbolic hand-over of the 100th produced IR-63 M unit – GF’s infrared welding machine – dedicated to Gradiant’s R&D efforts. The collaboration aims to address the growing demands of the microelectronics and water industries.

    Under the terms of the non-exclusive agreement, GF Piping Systems will provide Gradiant with defined products and services, ensuring smooth project execution at key facilities worldwide. Additionally, GF’s international support matrix will offer Gradiant access to around-the-clock technical expertise and on-site assistance, bolstering the reliability and performance of Gradiant’s water treatment systems in key regions.

    “Our partnership with Gradiant is a natural fit,” said Wolfgang Dornfeld, head of business unit Asia at GF Piping Systems, in a press release. “We are both committed to driving technological advancements for sustainable water treatment through collaborative research and development. Thanks to our global footprint, we can support Gradiant’s projects around the world with our reliable and innovative piping solutions and service portfolio.”

    "This partnership combines Gradiant's advanced water treatment technologies and process expertise with GF Piping Systems' experience in precision flow solutions,” said Govind Alagappan, president of Gradiant, in a press release. “Together, we are empowering the world’s essential industries that rely on us to achieve greater efficiency, sustainability, and resilience in their water operations."

    In line with this strategic partnership, GF Piping Systems is proud to mark an important milestone with the handover of its 100th IR-63 M infrared welding machine to Gradiant. The infrared welding machine will complement Gradiant’s Global Innovation Center in Singapore – a hub for water technology innovation – driving advancements in industrial water treatment to address the world’s water challenges. 

    The handover took place during a special event at GF Piping Systems’ Customer Experience Center in Singapore, underscoring the significance of this partnership in advancing water treatment solutions for the microelectronics industry.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ArmorBlock 5000: Boost Automation Efficiency

    April 25, 2024
    Discover the transformative benefits of leveraging a scalable On-Machine I/O to improve flexibility, enhance reliability and streamline operations.

    Rising Cyber Threats and the Impact on Risk and Resiliency Operations

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    State of Smart Manufacturing Report Series

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    SmartSights WIN-911 Alarm Notification Software Enables Faster Response

    March 15, 2024
    Alarm notification software enables faster response for customers, keeping production on track

    ID 346845705 © Christian Offenberg | Dreamstime.com
    CAMDEN, NJ - NOVEMBER 23, 2024: Camden Waterfront Historical Buildings as well as new construction. Camden Waterfront Historical Buildings as well as new construction housing American Water
    ID 331373237 © Zimmytws | Dreamstime.com
    Water drops with PFAS text -- Forever chemical water contamination concept
    ID 126553070 © Korn Vitthayanukarun | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_m_126553070

    Most Read

    Sponsored