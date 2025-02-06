AqueoUS Vets adds four new manufacturers' representatives

AqueoUS Vets (AV) announced on February 6, 2025, the addition of four new manufacturers’ representatives—EW2 Environmental, Inc., Southern Water Technologies, Environmental Technical Sales, and Haynes Equipment—to its growing Channel Partner program.

This expansion grows AV’s tier-one representatives to 16, all of whom are committed to safeguarding communities across 39 states. This is part of a larger goal to build strong partnerships with water utilities, consultants, and contractors.

AqueoUS Vets is a provider of water treatment systems, addressing both long-standing and emerging contaminants, including PFAS, across the U.S. The addition of these companies expands AV’s nationwide footprint into Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri.

“Our continued network growth reflects our commitment to safeguarding public health by ensuring sustainable access to clean water,” said AqueoUS Vets President & CEO Dr. Mirka Wilderer in a press release. “By expanding our Channel Partner program, we are able to collaborate more closely with water utilities, consultants, and contractors across the U.S., providing innovative, cost-effective solutions to address both emerging and long-standing water contamination issues.”