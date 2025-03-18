  • Subscribe
    1. Drinking Water Treatment

    ResinTech expands manufacturing facility with $10 million investment

    March 18, 2025
    ResinTech invests $10 million to expand its Camden, New Jersey facility by 30,000 sq ft, enhancing infrastructure and processes to boost domestic ion exchange resin production by 30% in 2025.
    ID 185754101 © Andrei Kuzmik | Dreamstime.com
    67d9a095999ff66af5a5bb17 Dreamstime M 185754101

    ResinTech has expanded its Camden, New Jersey, headquarters and manufacturing facility by 30,000 square-feet with a $10 million investment in infrastructure and process enhancements.

    The newly engineered process will boost domestic ion exchanged resin by 30% in 2025 compared to 2024, according to a ResinTech press release.

    “Being dependable is a core value at ResinTech,” said Larry Gottlieb, president of ResinTech, in a press release. “Given the current uncertainty in international trade and looming tariffs, we’re excited to provide our customers reliable inventory and faster delivery times for all their domestic water treatment needs.”

    The expansion is set to be completed in April 2025. It will include a new sulfonation reactor, which is a critical component in ion exchange resin production. The additional reactor will provide redundancy to ensure continuous operations.

    Other improvements include increased production capacity for point-of-use filters, expanded laboratory service capabilities and additional loading docks to support growth.

    The expansion is expected to add more than a dozen new jobs to the facility which employs roughly 400 people.

    “I congratulate our corporate partner and ResinTech CEO Jeffrey Gottlieb upon the completion of a 30,000-square-foot expansion of the Camden facility,” said Camden Mayor Victor G. Carstarphen in a press release. “ResinTech has simply been outstanding since locating to our city. They employ local residents, support community initiatives, and play a huge part in our city’s revitalization. The East Camden community has realized significant investment and undergone a positive transformation over the past four years. This expansion is a continuation of that same progress. We wish ResinTech success for many years to come.” 

