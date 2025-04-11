Veolia North America finalizes agreement for $181 million expansion of Tampa Bay Water's drinking water plant

Veolia North America has finalized an agreement with Tampa Bay Water (TBW) to lead the design, construction and operation of a major expansion of TBW’s capacity to deliver drinking water to more than 2.5 million customers along the Gulf Coast of Florida.

The $181 million expansion at TBW’s Regional Surface Water Treatment Plant in Tampa will increase its daily production of drinking water by as much as 12.5 million gallons, and has been identified as a priority project for the group to meet the demands of future regional growth.

Tampa Bay Water approved Veolia’s proposal under a progressive design-build model, with both parties collaborating throughout the design process to ensure the final proposal meets the utility’s financial, technical and environmental expectations.

“Veolia is proud of its long-standing role supporting Tampa Bay Water’s transformative work to provide robust and reliable water supplies for a region that once was plagued by declining water tables and environmental risks,” said Karine Rougé, CEO of municipal water at Veolia North America, in a press release. “Veolia’s unique combination of technology, expertise and experience helps communities develop long-term water solutions, and our work with Tampa Bay Water shows how we build true partnerships with communities to help them, their residents and their environment.”

New construction continues partnership

Veolia North America, through a predecessor company, built the utility’s existing infrastructure and has been providing drinking water services to the region since 2000. Tampa Bay Water approved a five-year extension to its operating contract with Veolia in 2023, and both parties finalized their agreement to move forward on the expansion project in March.

The additional infrastructure planned for Tampa Bay Water’s plant includes a fifth system of Veolia’s ACTIFLO and ozone treatment processes, supplementing the four already in operation; additional filtration; enhancements to the treated water disinfection, storage and transmissions systems; and improvements to the filter backwash and solids handling systems.

The expanded system is expected to provide a sustainable capacity of 110 MGD, and a maximum rated capacity of between 140 and 150 MGD.