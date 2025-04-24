Aqua Membranes launches ROI calculator for the reverse osmosis industry

Aqua Membranes announced on April 24, 2025, its ROI Clarity Calculator, a new tool that offers cost-savings analysis in the reverse osmosis (RO) industry.

The calculator allows users to input specific data, such as energy costs, cleaning frequency and membrane lifespan data to receive tailored results that can easily be shared with stakeholders. The tool offers a way to validate and communicate savings by comparing existing RO technologies with the company’s offerings.

“Data-driven decisions are key to maximizing efficiency and savings in water treatment,” said Craig Beckman, CEO of Aqua Membranes, in a press release. “The ROI Clarity Calculator is a game-changer, giving users the most accurate savings analysis in the industry and the confidence to justify their investment with proven benefits. This tool eliminates guesswork, enabling users to demonstrate the long-term value of our cutting-edge membrane technology with complete certainty.”

The calculator helps procurement and decision-makers purchase with confidence using hard data on long-term savings, enables operations and engineering teams to optimize system efficiency and reduce operational costs, and supports consultants and internal advocates in recommending long-term solutions for clients or leadership.