EPA confirms safety of Warm Springs drinking water

The Confederate Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon announced on May 23, 2025, that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has confirmed the close-out of the Safe Drinking Water Act Emergency Administrative Order (emergency Order).

The Tribes were able to return to compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act after securing funding to make critical updates, including:

Replacing antiquated equipment and controls in the existing water treatment plant

Replacing two major water main crossings and building redundancy lines to minimize future water main failures

Reconstructing 27 pressure reducing valve systems to control water pressure flows, thereby preventing water main and service line breaks

Conducting a leak detection study and water system assessments to address unaccounted water loss

Creating and implementing water and wastewater master plans to help ensure regulatory compliance

“Ensuring consistent access to clean drinking water is our first priority to our nation, and it improves the quality of life four our membership now and into the future,” said Dennis White, chairman, tribal council for the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon, in a press release. “We have always worked diligently to maintain the water system to the best of our abilities with the funding and workforce that we have. We have great working relationships with our neighbors in the state and federal government that assist our nation with taking on larger projects.”

Without sufficient funding for major infrastructure updates, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs’ drinking water system became susceptible to valve failures and water main breaks. The Warm Springs Reservation experienced repeated water pressure loss and boil water notices that led the EPA to issue the Emergency Order.

“Securing funding, thanks to our strong relationships with the state and federal governments, allowed us to update key elements of the drinking water system that we had never before been able to update,” said Chico Holiday, general manager of Public Utilities for the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon, in a press release. “In recent years we have been making up for decades of undercapitalization. The closure of the Emergency Order is the latest proof that our hard work is paying off. This also provides further evidence that the Warm Springs drinking water quality consistently meets and exceeds standards.”

Government collaboration was key to resolving this challenge, as the United States has a trust responsibility to ensure tribes have clean water. An infusion of $7.8 million in state funding, in addition to partnership with federal agencies including the EPA, Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Indian Health Service and Department of Housing and Urban Development, enabled the Tribes to make the repairs required under the Emergency Order.