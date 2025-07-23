Veralto announces $23.5 million commitment to new fund to accelerate water innovation solutions

Veralto Corporation announced on July 22, 2025, a €20 million ($23.5 million) investment commitment in Emerald Technology Ventures' Global Water Fund II, reinforcing the company's focus on driving the next wave of water innovation and advancing breakthrough technologies that address critical global water challenges.

Headquartered in Zurich with offices in Toronto and Singapore, Emerald is a venture capital firm with a focus on sustainable industrial innovation, with more than €1.2 billion in assets under management.

Veralto's investment gives the company visibility and access to key early- and growth-stage water technology businesses that address the most complex challenges facing Veralto's current customers. The investment also offers Emerald's portfolio companies an opportunity to benefit from the company's strong customer intimacy, global market reach, and track record of successfully scaling innovative businesses.

"Emerald's global presence and deep sector expertise provide Veralto with early insight into emerging water-focused ventures, making it a strong strategic partner to augment our innovation and technology development efforts," said Jennifer L. Honeycutt, president and CEO at Veralto, in a press release. "This move strengthens our ability to identify and scale solutions that align closely with our customers' needs in addressing critical water challenges worldwide."

Emerald's €150-180 million Global Water Fund II, which will launch in October, is designed to accelerate innovation across the water value chain, including technologies that address treatment, monitoring and emerging contaminants. The new partnership reflects a shared mission to shape the future of water through innovation and collaboration.

"Veralto, as a leading global player in water analytics and treatment, is a natural partner for our next Global Water Fund," said Dr. Helge Daebel, partner and head of Emerald's Water Practice, in a press release. "Their purpose aligns with our more than 25 years of investing in sustainable industrial transformation, and they will join the ranks of more than 50 large corporations that we already count as investors and partners in our open innovation efforts."