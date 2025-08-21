Rowland Water District highlights commitment to safe, reliable water during National Water Quality Month

Rowland Water District (RWD) is using National Water Quality Month this August to underscore its ongoing efforts to safeguard drinking water and maintain reliable service across its service area in California.

“Great water quality does not happen by accident. It takes a team of skilled, dedicated professionals working every day to protect our water and our community,” said Tom Coleman, RWD general manager, in a press release.

The district conducts more than 1,000 water tests annually, monitors its systems around the clock, and continues to invest in infrastructure and treatment technologies. RWD’s 2025 Annual Water Quality Report outlines the district’s diverse mix of supplies, new projects, regional partnerships and initiatives to strengthen resiliency.

“Safe water is essential,” said Elisabeth Mendez, RWD compliance and safety manager, in a press release. “We relentlessly monitor and enforce the highest standards to protect our community every day.”

RWD also emphasizes education, offering conservation programs and classroom resources for local schools, as well as water-saving tools and workshops for residents.

National Water Quality Month, established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2005, promotes the protection of water resources and responsible use nationwide.