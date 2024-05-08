Rego Park and Forest Hills, New York, receives nearly four miles of water main upgrades

The New York City (NYC) Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) announced on May 1, 2024, the completion of a $9 million infrastructure project in Queens that upgraded nearly four miles of distribution water mains in Rego Park and Forest Hills.

The project was completed approximately six months ahead of schedule and 39% under its original budget of nearly $15 million. The finished project ensures the long-term reliability of water service in the neighborhoods.

According to a press release, old cast iron water mains of up to 20 inches in diameter were replaced with new pipes made of ductile iron, which is considered a more durable material.

63 fire hydrants were upgraded and nine new hydrants were installed to enhance fire protection. Nearly 800 feet of curb were replaced along with more than 5,000 square feet of upgraded sidewalk.

The project also installed nearly 900 square feet of porous pavement to improve street drainage with reinforced concrete bus pads at 67th Road and 66th Road on 108th Street.

The work began in September 2022 and was originally scheduled to conclude September 2024.

“The mains that were 2 targeted for upgrades in Forest Hills and Rego Park were installed between 1924 and 1950 and had outlived their usefulness. Thanks to our partnership with DDC, we can ensure that residents of these neighborhoods will continue to have reliable water service for many years to come,” said NYC DEP Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala in the press release.

The City attributes $100 million in annual savings to joint bidding, which allows the City’s work and related private utility work to be bundled together under one contract that DDC manages. Joint bidding started in Manhattan in 2004 and has since been expanded to other boroughs.