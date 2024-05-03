Pennsylvania makes $274 million investment to improve water quality

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced on April 24, 2024, the investment of $274 million for 30 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and non-point source projects across the state.

The funding is through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) and includes projects like replacing corrosive pipes, rehabilitating aging systems, upgrading service capabilities, extending service to more communities and reducing environmental contaminants through compliance with current regulatory levels and agricultural Best Management Practices (BMPs).

Eight drinking water projects across six counties

Blair County

Altoona Water Authority received a $7.5 million loan to replace approximately 15,000 linear feet of aging cast-iron 8-inch and 12-inch waterline serving the municipalities of the City of Altoona, and Logan, Allegheny and Frankstown Townships.

Bucks County

Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc. received a $6.8 million grant to install Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) equipment consisting of six 10-ft diameters filter vessels with anion exchange resin, three new low lift pumps to push treated water through the vessels and a 97,000 gallon waste holding tank to equalize backwash prior to disposal by trucking.

Erie County

Erie City Water Authority received a $238,205 grant and $471,795 loan for Phase 5 of a project to replace existing wrought iron service lines containing leaded goosenecks primarily within the Borough of Wesleyville and Lawrence Park Township.

Indiana County

Indiana County Municipal Services Authority received an $8.6 million grant and a $5.3 million loan to create better efficiency by consolidating the system. The project includes addressing four water lines with 79,088 linear feet of new water line, 7 service connections, appropriate appurtenances and two above ground metering stations.

Lawrence County

Wampum Burough received a $2.3 million grant and $1 million loan to replace existing distribution waterlines with lead joints primarily in the areas of Clyde, Kay, Main and Beaver Streets.

Wampum Burough received a separate $1.6 million grant to remove and replace lead service lines that have been in place since 1910 and 6-inch cast lead joints primarily in the areas of Clyde, Kay, Main and Beaver Streets.

Luzerne County

Borough of Freeland Municipal Authority received a $3.6 million loan to replace the Upper Lehigh standpipe tank that is in poor condition and has a low tank turnover rate of approximately 12 days.

Hazleton City Authority received a $1.4 million loan to replace a deteriorating, cast-iron water transmission line in Hazle Township.