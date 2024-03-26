  • Subscribe
    Drinking Water

    Illinois American Water updates Cairo water plant

    March 26, 2024
    Illinois American Water will perform maintenance at its Cairo water treatment plant. The work involves replacing pipe connections.

    According to a press release this will result in a systemwide boil water order for the Cairo District beginning Monday, March 25, 2024 at 9 a.m.

    The work reinforces the company’s commitment to investing in its water and wastewater systems to replace aging infrastructure and provide clean, safe and reliable service.

    Illinois American Water invested $297 million throughout the state in 2023 in wastewater infrastructure.  In the company’s Southern Division, which includes Cairo, the capital investment in infrastructure has reached $69.7 million as of late 2023.

    The replacement and enhancement work includes installing new pipes, pumps, hydrants, lift stations, water treatment facilities, storage tanks, new water quality systems and technology.

    A new $10.9 million groundwater plant is being constructed in Cairo. This includes a building with a pressure filter room, chemical rooms, a new lab and operator rooms. Two ground water wells with associated water treatment equipment for a groundwater source are also being installed.

    The existing surface water treatment plant and equipment can be decommissioned and transitioned to a groundwater source.

