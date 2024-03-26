Illinois American Water updates Cairo water plant

Illinois American Water will perform maintenance at its Cairo water treatment plant. The work involves replacing pipe connections.

According to a press release this will result in a systemwide boil water order for the Cairo District beginning Monday, March 25, 2024 at 9 a.m.

The work reinforces the company’s commitment to investing in its water and wastewater systems to replace aging infrastructure and provide clean, safe and reliable service.

Illinois American Water invested $297 million throughout the state in 2023 in wastewater infrastructure. In the company’s Southern Division, which includes Cairo, the capital investment in infrastructure has reached $69.7 million as of late 2023.

The replacement and enhancement work includes installing new pipes, pumps, hydrants, lift stations, water treatment facilities, storage tanks, new water quality systems and technology.

A new $10.9 million groundwater plant is being constructed in Cairo. This includes a building with a pressure filter room, chemical rooms, a new lab and operator rooms. Two ground water wells with associated water treatment equipment for a groundwater source are also being installed.

The existing surface water treatment plant and equipment can be decommissioned and transitioned to a groundwater source.