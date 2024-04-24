Judd Larned begins role as WQA's next president

The Water Quality Association has a new president for 2024-25. Judd Larned, president of Culligan Water North America, succeeded Amanda Moore, CWS, Atlantic Filter Corporation Vice President.

Larned began his new role as president of the WQA during the 2024 WQA Convention and Exposition March, 2024. Larned has experience in both the manufacturing and dealership sectors.

Larned has goals to help WQA enter a new strategic planning phase and will refine the association’s main goals. Some of his goals include: advancing knowledge and professionalism of industry participants, increasing advocacy and driving public awareness and knowledge.

“WQA represents a dynamic, growing industry that helps millions of people access better water,” Larned said in a press release. “I look forward to collaborating with industry peers and fellow WQA members as we advance our commitment to consumers.”

Larned became president of Culligan’s North America in 2015. He has led in product development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of Culligan products in collaboration with the Culligan Dealer network.

“How can we invest and prioritize those thing that are most important,” said Larned in a video interview. “I think what we’ll see with the next strategic plan is starting to articulate that in a way that is exciting for the member base, but also something we can talk to the industry about.”

“The more we get involved collectively, the stronger WQA is,” said Larned in the video interview.