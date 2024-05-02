U.S. EPA recognizes citizen scientists’ water quality monitoring of Merrimack River

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) joined safe water guardians along the banks of the Merrimack River in New England to acknowledge their water quality protection efforts and share results of water sampling data collected by citizen scientists.

The EPA was joined by scientists, stewards and students from Lawrence High School at the April 29, 2024, meeting on the river.

The Merrimack River and watershed is a recreational resource for nearly 200 communities and 2.6 million people and is the primary drinking water source for about 550,000 people in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, according to a press release.

"Without good science, how can we protect human health and the environment? It's an extraordinary effort to collect water samples, take field measurements, and get the samples to EPA's North Chelmsford laboratory within six hours for accurate analysis, all under strict quality assurance protocols every month," said EPA Regional Administrator David W. Cash in the press release.

The vast two-state watershed covers 5,010 square miles and is home to a variety of sensitive species and habitats.

"We simply could not do our intensive water monitoring program without EPA's robust collaboration – from assisting in drafting the sampling protocols to running the lab analysis throughout the year. This sampling program identifies areas of high concern for pathogens, such as E. coli and Enterococcus, which gives us a better understanding of the impacts on recreation and wildlife," said Merrimack River Watershed Executive Director Curt Rogers in the press release.