U.S. EPA announces final rule to better inform public of drinking water quality

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on May 15, 2024, a final rule to make annual drinking water quality reports more understandable and accessible to the public.

The reports are an important tool that drinking water systems utilize to inform residents about water quality and any contaminants that have been found in the water.

Starting in 2027, this final rule would ensure that these reports are easier to read and support access to translations in appropriate languages while enhancing information about lead in drinking water.

The EPA is also working to streamline the delivery of reports by encouraging electronic methods.

The final rule will support public education by more clearly communicating important information in water quality reports and improving access to the reports. Water systems are currently required to provide reports once per year. Under the new rule water systems serving over 10,000 customers will be required to distribute reports twice per year.

The final rule also introduces a new requirement that will provide EPA with better information to make decisions on oversight, enforcement, regulatory revisions, and training and technical assistance.

The rule will require states to submit compliance monitoring data they already receive from public water systems to the EPA annually.

“EPA is taking action today to help ensure that the American public has improved access to information about the drinking water in their communities by strengthening requirements for annual drinking water quality reports,” said acting Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Water Bruno Pigott in a press release.

“Today's announcement will ensure these reports are easier to understand, and easier to access in additional languages to provide all people with the information they want and need about their water,” said Pigott.