U.S. EPA announces $225 million to improve water infrastructure for tribes and Alaska native villages

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced May 22, 2024, over $225 million in funding to improve access to safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater service for American Indian Tribes and Alaska Native Villages.

The EPA is able to provide one of the largest annual investments in water infrastructure funding to Tribes to help them advance public health and environmental protections through President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda.

These public health advancements include identifying and replacing lead service lines, or addressing harmful contaminants in drinking and wastewater.

The 2024 funding will be administered through the following programs:

$69.4 million in Clean Water Indian Set-Aside through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and annual appropriation funds.

$133.8 million in Drinking Water Infrastructure Grants Tribal Set-Aside through the BIL and annual appropriation funds.

$19.3 million in Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities Tribal Grant Program through the BIL.

$2.85 million in Small, Underserved and Disadvantaged Communities Tribal Grant Program through annual appropriation funds.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to ensuring that Tribes across the country have access to clean and safe water, and thanks to the Investing in America Agenda, we are making more progress than ever before,” said Acting Assistant Administrator for Water Bruno Pigott in a press release.

“With this announcement, Tribes will be able to access funding for critical public health improvements ranging from lead service line replacement to get the lead out of drinking water to installation of wastewater infrastructure to protect public health and improve water quality in lakes, rivers, streams and oceans,” said Pigott.