Atlanta, Georgia, Mayor issues executive order, state of emergency, for water safety.

The Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia, Andre Dickens, issued an executive order for water safety on June 2, 2024.

The executive order is aimed at allowing the city of Atlanta to access resources in an expedited manner to address the disruption of water resources to the community.

Dickens also declared a state of emergency on June 1, 2024, which would allow the city to access needed resources in an expedited fashion.

Atlanta experienced water main breaks on Friday, May 31, 2024, leaving thousands without access to water. One of the two water main breaks had been fixed by Sunday, June 2, 2024.

The lack of clean water led to some hospital patients being moved to different locations. It’s expected that most hospital operations will be back to normal, including appointments, procedures and surgeries.

Firemen handed out water to residents while they waited for their water service to be turned back on.

The city remained in a boil water advisory through the weekend, and into Monday, June 3, 2024.

The first water main break began sometime on May 31, 2024, and occurred at Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW and James P Brawley Drive. This water main break led to the closure of attractions in downtown Atlanta, including a concert by Megan Thee Stallion, that was rescheduled for later in the weekend.

The break also forced the Georgia Aquarium to close, as well as several Fulton County libraries, and impacted City Hall and Grady Memorial Hospital.

The second incident occurred sometime May 31, 2024, at the intersection of 11th and West Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta. It was reported that water continued to flow into the street the morning after.