Black & Veatch releases 2024 water report

Black & Veatch has released its 2024 water report. Black & Veatch highlights consistent concerns plaguing the U.S. water industry, including an aging workforce and infrastructure, and the ongoing threat of natural disasters resulting from climate change.

The report is based on expert analyses of a survey of roughly 630 U.S. water industry stakeholders and details complex U.S. water, wastewater and stormwater sectors that are trying to muscle through conflicting priorities.

A press release from Black & Veatch underscores new themes this year including contaminants and cybersecurity.

In April 2024 the federal government announced a regulatory limit for all municipal water systems for six per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.

In March 2024 a letter from the Biden administration asked all governor to bolster security in their states for water and wastewater systems, warning that “disabling cyberattacks” are targeting utilities across the country.

The new report offers a comprehensive overview of what has, and hasn’t, changed in the water industry from the previous year.

The press release also included some key findings from the report: