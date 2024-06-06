NYCDEP selects CDM Smith for city’s lead-free future

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has selected CDM Smith to manage the initial phase of its Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) program in an $8.6 million, 3-year contract.

The contract focuses on the systematic removal of lead service lines throughout the city.

CDM Smith and Trinnex will implement strategies, processes and data management systems that all future phases of DEP’s LSLR program will rely upon while also overseeing the replacement of approximately 3,500 lead service lines (LSLs) in New York City.

Using Trinnex’s application, leadCAST, DEP will collect vital customer data, connect with the city’s construction management and GIS tools, and streamline the field replacement processes to protect the community and public health from lead.

The LSLR program is voluntary, relying heavily on public outreach strategies to be successful. As a result, the city, CDM Smith and Trinnex will work collaboratively to initiate the outreach effort, with the goal of replacing an estimate 134,000 LSLs across all five boroughs of the city.

“Our industry-leading experience in public outreach, our LSLR program and construction management expertise and the diverse capabilities that make up our thoughtfully formed, strategic team are all contributing factors to gaining NYCDEP’s full confidence in selecting our firm,” said CDM Smith Senior Vice President Tom Schoettle in a press release.

“Our proven portfolio of data and stakeholder management strategies from our large urban projects and achievements in Newark, Chicago and Washington, D.C. strengthened this particular client’s trust in choosing CDM Smith,” said Schoettle.