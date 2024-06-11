120Water announces new chief product officer

120Water, a U.S. digital water platform, has announced that Brian Crow has joined the company as chief product officer starting June 1, 2024.

Crow will lead 120Water’s product and technology team overseeing strategy, vision, engineering and innovation and will report to CEO Megan Glover.

“We focus our investments in product innovation on the most pressing needs of the customers we serve,” said Megan Glover, co-founder and CEO of 120Water in a press release.

“With Brian’s product and technical leadership, coupled with our recent growth equity raise with Edison Partners, we intend to broaden our investments in products that will serve our customers both now and into the future,” said Glover.

Crow is recognized as a visionary and innovator in new products and technology in the utilities industry. Crow is a seasoned executive who most recently served as the chief software officer and vice president of data science for water technology company Xylem.

At Xylem Crow led the software-as-a-service business line, global data science team and a software research and development organization while also growing Xylem’s SaaS business to more than 1,000 utilities’ globally.

Prior to Xylem, Crow co-founded Verdeco, the first platform to manage high volume data for analytics and optimization in the water utility industry. Crow’s quarter century-long career in the utility industry also includes roles at the SAS institute, ESRI and as a design engineer with Jackson EMC.

“I have always had an interest in working with businesses that are tackling critical social and infrastructure needs and actually moving the technology needle in the utility sector. I’d been watching 120Water over time and saw an innovative company creating technology with a short learning curve, and solving an imperative infrastructure problem. This is something you don’t quite often see in technology systems that are new to the market. Having navigated the path of a growth stage company into something larger, I look forward to bringing my technical and product leadership to bear on 120Water’s focus and momentum,” said Brian Crow, chief product officer, 120Water, in the press release.

Crow’s appointment to the executive team comes after 120Water’s announcement of a $43 million growth investment in January, 2024, led by growth equity firm Edison Partners and the recent addition of the state of Rhode Island as a new customer.