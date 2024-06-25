  • Subscribe
    1. Drinking Water

    Bill requiring study of microplastics in drinking water passes assembly health committee

    June 25, 2024
    A bill requiring the study of microplastics in drinking water passes assembly health committee.
    Photo 91020719 © Shawn Hill | Dreamstime.com
    6679a8c9019d7e162f912f64 Dreamstime Xxl 91020719

    Legislation to study the health impacts of microplastics in California’s drinking water has passed the Assembly Health Committee.

    The legislation, sponsored by California state Senator Anthony J. Portantino, who represents Pasadena, requires the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment to examine microplastics in both tap and bottled water and establish testing standards.

    The bill also mandates annual reporting on microplastic levels from bottled water producers.

    This legislation builds on Portantino’s previous environmental efforts, including the 2018 California Safe Drinking Water Act and a bill requiring research on microplastic pollution in marine environments.

    Supporters of the legislation include California Environmental Voters and Californians Against Waste.

    The legislation would fall under the Sherman Food, Drug and Cosmetic Law, which regulates the manufacture, production, processing and packaging of any food, drug, device or cosmetic. The law prescribes various quality and labeling standards for bottled water and vended water, and limits the levels of certain contaminants that may be contained in those water products.

    The bill would require the adoption of a primary drinking water standard for microplastics in bottled water.

    The bill would also require an annual report of microplastics in source water used in bottling.

