U.S. EPA announces settlement with New York water provider for violating Safe Drinking Water Act.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), along with the Department of Justice and the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced a settlement on June 24, 2024, with the Westchester Joint Water Works (WJWW), the town/village of Harrison, the village of Mamaroneck, and the town of Mamaroneck.

The settlement is for violation of the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) in 2019 due to the presence of contaminants that are known to threaten public health in the public water system in excess of the level set by the EPA.

WJWW violated an EPA administrative order requiring the construction of a water filtration plant by specified deadlines.

According to the complaint filed along with the consent decree, the defendants failed to ensure that the drinking water they supplied to approximately 120,000 Westchester County residents complies with federal limits on potentially cancer-causing disinfection byproducts resulting from water treatment.

In 2019, WJWW violated the SDWA and its Stage 2 Disinfectants and Disinfection Byproducts Rule because it supplied water exceeding legal limits for certain chemicals from the disinfection process, specifically five regulated haloacetic acids known as HAA5.

Epidemiological studies have supported a potential association between disinfection byproduct exposure and bladder cancer and suggested an association with colon and rectal cancers. Additionally, exposure to chlorinated drinking water or disinfection byproducts may cause adverse developmental or reproductive health effects.

Although WJWW has taken certain short-term measures to mitigate risk to its consumers, defendants have failed to implement necessary corrective measures—including WJWW’s failure to construct and operate a filtration plant required by an EPA administrative order and Surface Water Treatment Rule of the SDWA.

The consent decree requires WJWW to pay a $600,000 civil penalty to the United States. In addition, WJWW agreed to spend at least $900,000 on a supplemental environmental project to modify an extended detention basin in the Rye Lake portion of the Kensico Reservoir and manage invasive species in the area.

The defendants will pay New York a $650,000 civil penalty and spend at least $6.8 million on two state water quality benefit projects.