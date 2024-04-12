Eriki Roesink honored with AMTA 2024 Hall of Fame award

Erik Roesink, founder and chief technology officer of NX Filtration has been awarded the American Membrane Technology Association’s (AMTA) 2024 Hall of Fame award.

Roesink has worked to enhance clean and affordable water access amongst increasing water challenges such as climate change.

Roesink’s career, beginning in the Netherlands at X-flow in 1985, has involved work in the field of membrane technology where he worked on the development of hollow fiber PES membranes for microfiltration, ultrafiltration and nanofiltration applications.

Roesink furthered his work on hollow fiber membranes as a professor at the University of Enschede, in the Netherlands, where He focused was on introducing new membrane technology.

The goal of this new technology is to address global water challenges like micropollutants, with an effort to minimize energy and chemical footprints.

NX Filtration was founded in 2016 by Roesink. NX Filtration now provides sustainable solutions for drinking and wastewater reuse around the world.

Roesink’s research has produced products such as NX Filtration’s HFNF membranes which removes micropollutants such as pesticides, hormones, PFAS, pharmaceuticals, color, and bacteria and viruses from drinking water. This technology offers reduced energy consumption compared to traditional membrane combinations.