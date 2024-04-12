  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Wastewater Summit
  • eHandbooks
    1. Drinking Water
    2. Treatment

    Eriki Roesink honored with AMTA 2024 Hall of Fame award

    April 12, 2024
    Erik Roesink, founder of NX Filtration, has been awarded the 2024 American Membrane Technology Association's Hall of Fame award for his work in advancing membrane filtration technology.
    AMTA
    Erik Roesink at the 2024 Membrane Technology Conference and Exposition. Photo credit of NX Filtration.
    Erik Roesink at the 2024 Membrane Technology Conference and Exposition. Photo credit of NX Filtration.

    Erik Roesink, founder and chief technology officer of NX Filtration has been awarded the American Membrane Technology Association’s (AMTA) 2024 Hall of Fame award.

    Roesink has worked to enhance clean and affordable water access amongst increasing water challenges such as climate change.

    Roesink’s career, beginning in the Netherlands at X-flow in 1985, has involved work in the field of membrane technology where he worked on the development of hollow fiber PES membranes for microfiltration, ultrafiltration and nanofiltration applications.

    Roesink furthered his work on hollow fiber membranes as a professor at the University of Enschede, in the Netherlands, where He focused was on introducing new membrane technology.

    The goal of this new technology is to address global water challenges like micropollutants, with an effort to minimize energy and chemical footprints.

    NX Filtration was founded in 2016 by Roesink. NX Filtration now provides sustainable solutions for drinking and wastewater reuse around the world.

    Roesink’s research has produced products such as NX Filtration’s HFNF membranes which removes micropollutants such as pesticides, hormones, PFAS, pharmaceuticals, color, and bacteria and viruses from drinking water. This technology offers reduced energy consumption compared to traditional membrane combinations.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    SmartSights WIN-911 Alarm Notification Software Enables Faster Response

    March 15, 2024
    Alarm notification software enables faster response for customers, keeping production on track

    Automated Fresh Water Treatment

    March 15, 2024
    SCADA, Automation and Control for Efficient and Compliant Operations

    Digital Transformation Enables Smart Water

    March 15, 2024
    During this webinar we will discuss factors driving the transformation to digital water, water industry trends, followed by a summary of solutions (products & services) available...

    Automation for Water Treatment and Distribution Systems

    Jan. 31, 2024
    Dependable, Flexible Control Solutions to Maximize Productivity