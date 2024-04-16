Xylem introduces new mobile technology to meet drinking water filtering demands for new contaminants like PFAS

The new system is aimed at public water utilities. It’s a completely mobile solution that requires very little onsite assembly. They ship in an enclosed semi-truck trailer with two bag filters, six media vessels, plumbing and instrumentation.

The 54 foot trailer that houses the MitiGATOR System has the ability to pump out 1,000 gpm (gallons per minute), depending on media and arrangement. The trailer weighs 40,000 pounds dry, and 104,000 pounds wet.

The system uses granular activated carbon or ion exchange resins in vessels to mitigate contaminants, and features remote monitoring capabilities.

For a more permanent solution, Xylem offers the ability to integrate the system with additional water cleanup systems that include interconnecting piping, and automated temperature, pressure and flow monitoring. Xylem offers a team of OSHA-trained operators capable of providing onsite operation and maintenance.

A mobile solution like this can be parked directly at source water. It can be configured for use at sites like municipal drinking water systems, drinking water wells and surface water. Xylem states that the water leaving this system will meet treatment goals.

“The EPA’s new national drinking water standard sets an enforceable limit on PFAS levels for the first time, and the implications for communities across the US are complex,” said Snehal Desai, Xylem’s senior vice president, chief growth and innovation officer, in a press release.

“With more than 10 years of experience deploying PFAS solutions, our technology and experience can help water utilities navigate these requirements from initial assessment and emergency treatment through to long-term treatment solutions. The MitiGATOR™ Mobile System is a vital new tool in enabling utilities to rapidly comply with the new regulations,” said Desai in the release.