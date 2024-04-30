Amway selects Crystal IS for water treatment

Amway has selected Crystal IS to treat and disinfect water in its new eSpring Water Treatment System.

Amway, an entrepreneur-led health and wellbeing company based in Ada, Michigan, will utilize Crystal IS’s line of Klaran UVC LEDs for point of use disinfection for purification of drinking water. It’s stated in a press release that the LEDs ensure reliable disinfection without affecting temperature, taste, or smell in the water.

Amway offers health and wellness products that range from supplements and powders to energy drinks. Amway will utilize the Crystal IS technology to disinfect drinking water with Ultraviolet (UV) light.

The press release states that drinking water varies by country and state. Even though public water systems have filtration practices in place, it’s still possible to have contaminants in water. The Crystal IS technology should provide reliable inactivation of lingering viruses and bacteria.

“For our new eSpring Water Treatment System, that meant offering clean, great-tasting drinking water, made possible with Crystal IS’s leading UVC LED technology. Not only are UVC LEDs effective at reducing microbes in water, but they help increase consumer confidence by remaining true to our dedication to quality and sustainability," said Andrew Schmidt, managing director of Amway North America, in the press release.

The new technology utilizes ultraviolet light to eliminate harmful contaminants without the need for chemicals or large amounts of energy consumption. The press release states that the use of UVC LEDs can be up to 25% more energy efficient than traditional treatment techniques.