    1. Drinking Water
    2. Treatment

    Spokane City joins lawsuit against PFAS manufacturers

    May 1, 2024
    The city submitted a complaint that’s part of a larger lawsuit.
    Photo 102187598 © Valentin M Armianu | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_xxl_102187598

    The City of Spokane, Washington, announced they will be joining a lawsuit against manufacturers responsible for PFAS contamination.

    The city filed a complaint as part of a larger lawsuit over harmful PFAS chemicals on April 12, 2024. The submitted complaint lists 11 causes of action, including things like product liability and negligence against 3M, DuPont and others who are responsible for production of PFAS.

    Spokane began testing for PFAS in 2023 after new rules were adopted by Washington in 2022. There have been low-level detections of these contaminants at two well locations, the Ray Street well and Grace Well. It is reported that testing levels were below state limits, however a test from one well exceeded the new federal standards that were recently passed.

    “Protecting the health and safety of Spokane’s residents is our top priority. By taking legal action against these manufacturers, we are holding accountable those responsible for polluting our drinking water,” Mayor Lisa Brown said in a press release.

    PFAS have affected surface and groundwater for decades resulting in hundreds of similar suits across the country brought forward by water providers and utilities. According to the press release the suits are mostly against the same defendants.

