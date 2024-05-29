U.S. EPA announces $18.9 million in funding to address PFAS in New Mexico

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on May 23, 2024, that the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) will receive $18,900,000 to assess the extent of emerging contaminants such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in public water systems and disadvantaged communities and implement measures to protect communities from these dangerous chemicals.

“Clean, safe drinking water is something every person in New Mexico deserves,” said Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance in a press release. “With this funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the New Mexico Environment Department will be able to take crucial steps to safeguard New Mexico’s drinking water from PFAS and other emerging contaminants.”

NMED will perform sampling of public water systems to assess the extent of PFAS contamination throughout the state. During the sampling process, which the NMED anticipates will take two years to complete, the state will evaluate communities to determine which areas need critical assistance.

The NMED will also plan and coordinate outreach efforts for communities during this time. Remediation and mitigation efforts will begin once sampling and evaluation is complete, with an emphasis on small and disadvantage communities.

This funding has a lifespan of five years, with the opportunity for additional funding throughout this time. The five-year workplan includes identification of PFAS and other emerging contaminants in public water systems, removing all hazardous substances from drinking water sources, and educating communities on how emerging contaminants threaten public health and the environment.

The final phase of this funding will be the implementation of plans that assist water systems in maintaining clean water compliance and building resiliency for long-term sustainability.