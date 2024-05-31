  • Subscribe
    U.S. EPA orders California water company to comply with safe drinking water law

    May 31, 2024
    The U.S. EPA has issued an order for a Southern California water company to comply with safe drinking water law.
    Photo 118963798 © Cheri Alguire | Dreamstime.com
    6658f15316e0f631e10b5f23 Dreamstime Xxl 118963798

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a Unilateral Administrative Order to the Havasu Water Company to take a series of steps to prevent further violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act.

    The EPA specifically cited the company’s failure to adhere to the Act’s drinking water regulations. This included violation of the maximum allowable level for total trihalomethanes.

    Trihalomethanes are the byproducts that may form during the disinfection process and may threaten human health through long-term exposure at levels above federal limits.

    The National Primary Drinking Water Regulations (NPDWR) under the Safe Drinking Water Act set a maximum contaminant level (MCL) for total trihalomethanes at 80 micrograms per liter.

    Long-term exposure to levels above that may lead to increased risk of cancer, along with liver, kidney, or central nervous system problems, according to an EPA press release.

    Additional violations cited by the EPA include the company’s failure to have qualified personnel operate the water system, failure to provide required public notifications, failure to correct significant deficiencies with the system and failure to report appropriate surface water treatment data.

    The Havasu Water Company is a privately owned community water system located along the western shore of Lake Havasu and with the boundaries of the Chemehuevi Indian Reservation. The system relies on surface water filtration treatment to serve drinking water to approximately 361 people.

    The Unilateral Administrative Order requires the company to develop a plan, according to EPA-imposed deadlines, to come into compliance with the total trihalomethanes limit, retain an appropriately certified operator, issue require public notices, address any remaining significant deficiencies, and submit appropriate and timely surface water treatment data.

