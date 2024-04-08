Kamstrup opens new North American headquarters in Georgia

Kamstrup Water Metering has opened the doors to its new North American headquarters in Georgia. The grand opening took place on March 21, 2024. The new headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Forsyth County, Georgia.

Kamstrup, a Danish company that has been in the United States since 2013, is hopeful that the move into the 150,000 square foot facility will grow operations and manufacturing. This increases Kamstrup’s industrial footprint by over four times its previous capacity according to a press release.

In the press release Bruce Bharat, Vice President and Country Manager for Kamstrup, stated that 13 other cities were considered across the Southeast. The Georgia address made the most sense because Atlanta is considered a global hub. “Our expanded facility matches our commitment to bringing our customers the industry’s most advanced and reliable water metering solutions. We’re proud to commit to the future of the Atlanta region and we’re glad to bring more manufacturing to the region,” Bharat said in the press release.

Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp, said in the press release that he’s very excited about Kamstrup. Kemp said that no matter where a company is headquartered, if they have a facility in Georgia they’ll be treated like a Georgia-based company. “I just want to again thank Søren [Kvorning, Kamstrup CEO] for their confidence in the state of Georgia and Forsyth County and for believing in this business environment, in this local community,” Kemp said in the press release.

"The new location acts as their North America headquarters, strategically chosen in the metro Atlanta area for its diverse talent, efficient transportation and cost-effective operations,” said JLL Executive Vice President Joey Kline in the press release. Kamstrup worked with JLL on the lease of the new facility. Kline stated that Kamstrup has made a 15 year commitment to the new headquarters.

Kamstrup manufactures smart metering technologies that are used by water utilities across the United States in places such as El Paso, Texas; Jackson, Mississippi; Madison County, Alabama; and Greer, South Carolina.