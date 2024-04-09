  • Subscribe
    1. Home

    Jacobi Group receives WQA Excellence Award for sustainability

    April 9, 2024
    The Jacobi Group, known for their use of activated carbons, has received the Water Quality Association's Excellence Award for their sustainability practices.
    Photo 149813218 | Business © Shutter2u | Dreamstime.com
    Jacobi Carbons, Inc. has been named the recipient of the 2024 Water Quality Association (WQA) Excellence Award. The award is meant to honor member companies that improve the lives of others and for the betterment of water quality.

    Jacobi Group was awarded for their commitment to sustainability across the business. This includes their sustainable activated carbon range that is based on coconut shell as a primary material.

    Remko Goudappel, CEO of Jacobi Group, said in a press release that they “. . .have a responsibility to contribute to a sustainable world.” Goudappel stated that they were honored to be recognized by WQA.

    Jacobi Group highlighted the use of activated carbons in the press release stating that they are commonly used by drinking water utilities for a variety of treatment challenges. This includes the issue of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contaminants in drinking water, amongst other harmful substances.

    “Water providers are faced with two challenges, keeping their residents hydrated with safe water and doing so without harming the environment or the residents’ health,” said Jim Knepper, president of Jacobi Carbons, in a press release.

    The company also mentioned their global initiative “GO GREEN.” This initiative looks at where it’s possible to lower the global warming potential across their business. This can be anything from replacing coal product usage to making improvements to the production process along the entire supply chain.

    WQA Excellence Award nominees are critiqued on their contribution to the water treatment sector and the communities in which they operate. The award was presented at the annual WQA Convention & Exposition on March 6, 2024.

