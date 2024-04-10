Mike Olvera appointed to East Michigan DEC

Michael Olvera, Duperon Corporation International Market Development Manager, has been elected to serve on the East Michigan District Export Council (DEC). The DEC is a regional branch of the National Association of District Export Councils (NADEC).

Olvera was appointed by U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Olvera will serve a four-year term effective as of January 1, 2024.

“Joining the East Michigan DEC is truly a pinnacle of my career as a water industry professional,” said Olvera in a press release. Olvera stated that he has worked at Duperon for almost 20 years, and that he looks forward to the new role.

Duperon Corporation has continued to address global water challenges that stem from climate change and pollution. The company is currently looking to expand its international footprint, with projects already installed in places like Colombia, Mexico and Australia. The company anticipates continued international acceleration.

“Treatment concerns here in Michigan are shared by communities around the world. By joining the East Michigan DEC, I am hopeful we will be able to help more people gain access to clean and safe water, sharing solutions from Duperon, as well as my neighbors and water industry colleagues,” said Olvera in the press release.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the NADEC is a creation of the U.S. government, and comprises 60 DEC’s made up of business professionals. The NADEC is registered as a non-profit organization that aims to increase awareness of the importance of exports to the domestic economy. The NADEC places importance on education, legislative outreach and engagement initiatives.