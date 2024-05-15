Hazardous Products Act looks to limit PFAS in certain products.

The Hazardous Products Act (HB 5657), introduced by State Representative Penelope Tsernoglou, would take steps to ban intentionally added PFAS in certain products such as cookware, cosmetics, children’s products and firefighting foam by 2027 in Michigan.

The act would ultimately ban the sale and distribution of all products containing intentionally added PFAS by 2032, unless deemed unavoidable.

The EPA recently announced the first ruling on six PFAS contaminants in drinking water, and set maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) for them. This marks a step in protecting Americans from PFAS contamination in drinking water, and HB 5657 aims at further protection.

“We applaud the efforts of Representative Tsernoglou to introduce legislation that would limit the presence of toxic PFAS chemicals in Michigan and protect Michiganders from the impacts of PFAS exposure,” said Cathy Martin, Great Lakes drinking water policy coordinator at the National Wildlife Federation, in a press release.

“This legislation is an opportunity for Michigan to serve as a leader in state policy that turns off the tap on PFAS and stops these harmful chemicals from entering our homes and environment,” said Martin.