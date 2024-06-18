  • Subscribe
    U.S. EPA to award $9.75 million in grants to support water quality monitoring

    June 18, 2024
    The U.S. EPA will award grants to coastal communities to support water quality monitoring for beachgoers.
    Photo 23871782 © Warrengoldswain | Dreamstime.com
    66707423601e63e8ed20e95a Dreamstime Xxl 23871782

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced $9.75 million in grant funding to help costal and Great Lakes communities protect the health of beachgoers.

    The funding will assist many states, tribes and territories in conducting water quality monitoring and public notification programs for their beaches.

    Under the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act, the EPA awards grants eligible to state, Tribal and territorial applicants to help them and their local government partners monitor water quality at coastal and Great Lake beaches.

    When bacteria levels are too high for safe swimming, the agencies will notify the public by posting beach advisories or closings.

    Since 2001, the EPA has awarded nearly $230 million in BEACH Act grants to test beach waters for illness-causing bacteria, identify the sources of pollution problems and help notify the public.

    Three factors influenced the EPA’s allocations for the 2024 grant amounts, including the length of the beach season, the number of miles of shoreline and the populations of coastal counties.

    To be eligible for BEACH Act grants, states, Tribes and territories must have coastal and Great Lakes recreational waters adjacent to beaches or similar points of access used by the public.

    They must also have a water quality standards program and EPA-approved numeric recreational water quality standards for coastal waters. Additionally, eligible entities must meet 11 performance criteria for implementing monitoring, assessment and notification components of the beach program.

    The awarded $9.75 million will be dispersed across 10 EPA regions upon meeting their requirements.

    EPA Region 1
    Connecticut $206,000
    Maine $254,000
    Massachusetts $254,000
    New Hampshire $194,000
    Rhode Island $210,000

    EPA Region 2
    New Jersey $258,000
    New York $315,000
    Puerto Rico $319,000
    U.S. Virgin Islands $302,000

    EPA Region 3
    Delaware $209,000
    Maryland $258,000
    Pennsylvania $214,000
    Virginia $263,000

    EPA Region 4
    Alabama $260,000
    Florida $478,000
    Georgia $279,000
    Mississippi $256,000
    North Carolina $293,000
    South Carolina $289,000

    EPA Region 5
    Illinois $232,000
    Indiana $205,000
    Michigan $260,000
    Minnesota $203,000
    Ohio $216,000
    Wisconsin $220,000
    Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians $50,000
    Grand Portage Band of Minnesota Chippewa Tribe $50,000
    Keweenaw Bay Indian Community $50,000

    EPA Region 6
    Louisiana $347,000
    Texas $373,000

    EPA Region 9
    American Samoa $302,000
    California $477,000
    Guam $302,000
    Hawaii $319,000
    Northern Mariana Islands $303,000

    EPA Region 10
    Alaska $161,029
    Oregon $235,103
    Washington $280,192
    Swinomish Indian Tribal Community $53,676

