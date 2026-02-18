Carollo Engineers Strengthens Water Digital Solutions with New Leadership Appointment

Carollo Engineers has appointed Jennifer Steffens as its digital water technical practice director, a move the firm says will strengthen its ability to help utilities turn complex data into actionable intelligence across water, wastewater and stormwater operations.

In the role, Steffens will help lead efforts to deliver data-driven solutions aimed at reducing non-revenue water, improving treatment efficiency and extending asset life.

Steffens brings 20 years of experience delivering digital solutions spanning operational control, asset management, capital planning and regulatory compliance. Her work with real-time decision support systems, advanced analytics and digital engineering tools has supported utilities across North America in modernizing operations and responding to evolving regulatory demands.

"Jennifer's deep expertise in digital water solutions and track record of delivering results for utilities make her an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Vinnie Hart, executive vice president and managing director of technical practices at Carollo. "She will be instrumental in helping our clients harness data and technology to build more resilient, efficient water systems."

Steffens previously held digital water leadership roles at OptiRTC, Suez and Xylem, where she focused on deployment strategies and partnerships designed to accelerate technology adoption and operational improvements.

At Carollo, Steffens will guide the firm’s digital water practice, working with clients to develop digital roadmaps, apply machine learning for operational optimization, deploy digital twins for scenario planning and integrate advanced analytics into capital planning.

"Utilities are under pressure from every direction — aging infrastructure, regulatory complexity, climate uncertainty, workforce constraints," said Steffens. "I'm excited to join a firm with Carollo's engineering excellence and help our clients find the digital solutions that fit their specific needs. Not every utility needs cutting-edge AI, but every utility needs reliable data and confidence in their decisions."

Based in Atlanta, Steffens holds a bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from Duke University and is a licensed professional engineer in Georgia, Maryland and Missouri. She currently serves as chair of the board for the WaterRising Institute and is a founding partner of the WaterWoman Project.