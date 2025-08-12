Water Infrastructure Modernization Act of 2025 aims at expanding intelligent water infrastructure

The Water Infrastructure Modernization Act of 2025 (S. 2388) was introduced in the U.S. Senate by Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego, with Utah Senator John Curtis as a co-sponsor, on July 23, 2025.

The bill amends the Federal Water Pollution Control Act (Clean Water Act) to reauthorize the pilot program for alternative water source projects and expand it to include intelligent water infrastructure technologies.

Funding and reporting

The bill would increase funding authorization from $25 million to $50 million annually and extends program authorization through 2028 (previously 2026). The funding would be allowed for engineering, design, construction, implementation, training and operations related to intelligent water infrastructure technology. Things like planning, feasibility studies, operation and maintenance remain ineligible for funding. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency would oversee the grant program.

If passed, annual reports to Congress on projects funded, resiliency improvements and recommendations would be required. An initial report must also list denied project applications and reasons for denial.

What is intelligent water infrastructure technology?

According to the bill, these technologies include:

Real-time monitoring, analytics and predictive maintenance for wastewater and stormwater systems.

AI and optimization tools to cut operational costs and improve decision-making.

Real-time remote sensing for water quality, leaks and bursts.

Advanced metering for conservation.

Innovative CSO control projects, groundwater banking and predictive aquifer recharge.

Leak detection and pipe integrity tools.

Resilient water supply projects with weather-linked monitoring.

Advanced digital design and construction management tools.

As of August 12, 2025, the bill remains in the “introduced” stage.