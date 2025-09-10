Validos wins 'Smart Water Vendor to Watch' at SWS25

CHARLOTTE HARBOR, FLORIDA — Sept. 10, 2025 — Validos has been named the “Smart Water Vendor to Watch” at the 2025 Smart Water Summit (SWS25), held Sept. 8–10 in Charlotte Harbor, Florida. The award recognizes a vendor whose technology and approach show strong potential to transform utility operations and improve service delivery across the water sector.

The Smart Water Summit brings together utility executives and technology providers in a unique format that fosters direct engagement and strategic collaboration. This year’s event hosted 36 exhibitors and welcomed 100 utility attendees from across North America.

Validos was selected by attending utility professionals who evaluated vendor presentations and ranked them based on innovation, applicability, and potential impact. The “Vendor to Watch” award highlights Validos’ commitment to advancing smart water solutions and its growing influence in the utility technology space.

Kamstrup and VODA.AI were finalists for this award as voted on by the utility attendees.

SWS25 continues to serve as a key venue for showcasing emerging technologies and facilitating meaningful dialogue between utilities and solution providers. The recognition of Validos underscores the importance of forward-thinking innovation in addressing the evolving challenges of water infrastructure and management.

Smart Water Summit (SWS) is an annual utility business development summit for water utilities. As exclusive and invitation-only summit, the event provides a private boardroom format that offers participating technology vendors access to the executive leadership of North America’s water utilities. In 2024, 10 roundtable discussions on critical issues facing water utility directors were also added to SWS.