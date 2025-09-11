Badger Meter wins 'Best Overall Partner Presentation' at SWS25

CHARLOTTE HARBOR, FLORIDA — Sept. 10, 2025 — Badger Meter was awarded the “Best Overall Partner Presentation” at the 2025 Smart Water Summit (SWS25), held Sept. 8–10 in Charlotte Harbor, Florida. The award recognizes the vendor whose presentation most effectively communicated value, innovation, and partnership potential to attending utility professionals.

The Smart Water Summit is designed to foster strategic engagement between utility leaders and technology providers. This year’s event featured 36 exhibitors and welcomed 100 utility attendees, creating a dynamic environment for collaboration and discovery.

Badger Meter earned top marks from utility attendees who evaluated all vendor presentations during the summit. The “Best Overall Partner Presentation” award reflects Badger Meter’s ability to clearly articulate its solutions and demonstrate how its technology can support utilities in achieving operational excellence.

The top three partners nominated for being the smart water vendor to watch also included Kamstrup and Daupler.

SWS25 continues to be a premier venue for showcasing smart water innovations and building meaningful partnerships. Badger Meter’s recognition highlights the importance of clear communication and strategic alignment in driving successful technology adoption across the water sector.

Smart Water Summit (SWS) is an annual utility business development summit for water utilities. As exclusive and invitation-only summit, the event provides a private boardroom format that offers participating technology vendors access to the executive leadership of North America’s water utilities. In 2024, 10 roundtable discussions on critical issues facing water utility directors were also added to SWS.