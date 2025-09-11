Kamstrup Wins 'Best Smart Water Solution' at SWS25

CHARLOTTE HARBOR, FLORIDA — Sept. 10, 2025 — Kamstrup was awarded the “Best Smart Water Solution” at the 2025 Smart Water Summit (SWS25), held Sept. 8–10 in Charlotte Harbor, Florida. The award honors the vendor whose solution demonstrates the most compelling combination of innovation, effectiveness, and utility impact in the smart water space.

SWS25 brought together 36 exhibitors and 100 utility attendees for three days of strategic engagement, technology showcases, and peer-to-peer learning. The summit’s format allows utility professionals to directly evaluate vendor offerings and vote on standout solutions.

Kamstrup’s recognition reflects its commitment to advancing smart water technologies that address real-world utility challenges. The “Best Smart Water Solution” award highlights Kamstrup’s ability to deliver meaningful results through data-driven insights, operational efficiency, and scalable innovation.

The top three partners nominated for being the smart water vendor to watch also included Orbis Intelligent Systems and VODA.AI.

Smart Water Summit (SWS) is an annual utility business development summit for water utilities. As exclusive and invitation-only summit, the event provides a private boardroom format that offers participating technology vendors access to the executive leadership of North America’s water utilities. In 2024, 10 roundtable discussions on critical issues facing water utility directors were also added to SWS.